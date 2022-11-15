Canada and India sign pact for unlimited number of flights

Canada and India have signed a deal to allow unlimited flights between the two countries as the North American nation deepens its economic and trade relations in the Indo-Pacific region, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The agreement gives Canadian airlines access to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and Indian air carriers access to Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, and two additional points to be selected by India. Air India and Air Canada can operate direct flights between the two countries, said The Times of India.

In his keynote address at the B20 conference in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, Trudeau said that Canada is seeking to strengthen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region through major investments.

He said, “For example, we are establishing a new Canadian trade gateway in Southeast Asia that will help Canadian businesses expand into new markets, linking them to business networks in this dynamic region.

“Canada and the Indo-Pacific region also share strong ties between our people, and we will make these ties even stronger.”

Trudeau also noted that Indonesia’s rapid growth presents enormous opportunities for investments and businesses.

He added, “Last week we announced our Indo-Pacific strategy. We are deepening our existing friendships in the region, seeking new allies, and promoting stability. Business leaders are key to individual and collective success.”

