Both Democrats and Republicans responsible for America's spending crisis: Nikki Haley

Mar 08, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Ahead of the annual budgetary proposals by President Joe Biden later this week, Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday blamed both the Democrats and Republicans for America's spending crisis and the massive debt that it has now accumulated over its head.

Asserting that the US needs to stop America sliding towards bankruptcy, Haley in an op-ed in the USA Today pledged that as president, she would veto spending bills that don't put America on track to reach pre-pandemic spending levels.

"It's time someone in Washington stood up for taxpayers and stopped America's slide toward bankruptcy," she wrote as she acknowledged that her move would upset the stakeholders in both the Republican and Democratic party.

"These fights will inevitably pit me against Republicans as well as Democrats, but I'm used to it. As the governor of South Carolina, I took on both parties to stop wasteful spending and to put every spending vote on the record, a fundamental measure of accountability and protecting taxpayers. I won that fight," she said.