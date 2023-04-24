 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suicide attack at Pakistan police station in Swat Valley: 10 including eight policemen killed

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:11 AM IST

The blast took place at the Kabal police station in Swat Valley.

At least 10 people, including eight policemen, were killed and over 20 injured in a "suicide attack" at a police station in Pakistan's restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, authorities said.

The police station premises also has the Counter Terrorism Department and a mosque.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province.