Bank of Japan to review, but maintain, easing measures

AFP
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

"The bank has decided to conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy, with a planned time frame of around one to one and a half years," the bank said in a statement following a two-day meeting.

The Bank of Japan announced a review of its longstanding monetary easing measures on Friday, but said it would maintain them for the time being in the first policy decision under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

In the immediate term, the institution left its negative interest rate in place and did not adjust the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate.

Analysts had predicted no big changes from former economics professor Ueda, who took over earlier this month from Haruhiko Kuroda -- the architect of the central bank's signature ultra-loose strategy, which has been in place for the past decade.