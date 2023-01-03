 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bahamas regulator sticks to estimate of FTX assets

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Last month, the SCB said it had seized more than $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency from the unit, FTX Digital Markets, which it was holding for future repayment to customers and other creditors.

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) rebuffed on Monday FTX's claims about the digital assets of its Bahamas unit held by the regulator, saying the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange had "incomplete information".

FTX disputed SCB's calculations, saying its digital assets seized in November were worth just $296 million and not $3.5 billion.

"Such public assertions by the Chapter 11 debtors were

based on incomplete information," the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

There was no immediate response from FTX, which has been at odds with Bahamian officials since filing for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11.