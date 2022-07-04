Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles: PM Anthony Albanese

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Kyiv on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine's capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles.