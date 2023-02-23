 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As chatbots boom, Nvidia sales outlook beats Wall Street expectations

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

Analysts believe Nvidia is best placed to capitalize on this boom as it dominates roughly 80% of the market for graphics processing units, or GPUs.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as the company benefits from a boom in spending to power chatbots and other artificial intelligence technologies.

The sales outlook sent Nvidia's shares up nearly 7% in extended trading. Nvidia, the world's largest supplier of chips used in data centers for training AI algorithms on huge troves of data, has become a key hardware supplier for large tech companies such as Microsoft Corp that are building services like chat-powered search engines.

GPUs are used to speed up certain tasks in a computer as well as improve the quality of visuals in games.