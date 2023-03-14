 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Apollo eyes SVB assets as suitors Circle $73.6 billion loan book

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Apollo, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, is among other investors looking to buy pieces of Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Silicon Valley Bank branch in San Francisco, California, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry's money machine.

Apollo Global Management Inc. expressed interest in snapping up a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank, the California lender seized by federal regulators last week.

Apollo, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, is among other investors looking to buy pieces of Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bank had $73.6 billion of loans as of Dec. 31, 2022, but the size of the loan book Apollo is interested in couldn’t be determined. Apollo declined to comment.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took over Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, after its long-established customer base of tech startups began withdrawing deposits en masse.