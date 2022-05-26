Amazon Style launches its first retail store armed with AI technology in Los Angeles

Amazon Style marked its first retail store on May 25, in Los Angeles, California, at The Americana at Brand mall.

“We’re bringing more looks and less clutter to in-store shopping. Our advanced machine learning algorithms continually refine to find looks just for you based on your preferences,” as Amazon explained on the store’s webpage.

Amazon now has three physical locations in addition to Whole Foods and its cashier-free Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh grocery stores. Amazon Style will have clothing from Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, and more, and although it does not have Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, it will have regular employees to assist you from start to finish, as reported by The Verge.

Using Amazon Style, you can simplify your shopping experience and eliminate extra steps. The QR codes on each article of clothing in the store allow customers to create a list of items they would like to try on in a fitting room or have picked up in the store - eliminating bulky items from having to be carried around. Another feature is that shoppers can pick clothes on Amazon.com, have them delivered to the store to try them on, and return an item right there if it isn't to their liking.

You will be notified when your clothes are ready to try on if you visit the store, and employees will gather the clothes for the fitting room. In each fitting room, there is also a touchscreen monitor where customers will be able to request more items to try on and/or rate their chosen items as they go.

At checkout, customers can use their Amazon account to pay the bill.

An alleged Amazon "department store" plan surfaced in September, with a Wall Street Journal report saying the company would use tech solutions to focus on customer convenience with stores in California and Ohio. Amazon confirmed its Amazon Style name and announced the location of its "first-ever physical apparel store" in January. The store will focus on minimizing the hassle of trying on clothes.