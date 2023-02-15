 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airbnb clocks first profitable year on strong travel demand

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Airbnb Inc. gave an outlook for revenue in the first quarter that beat analysts’ estimates, signaling that travel demand remains robust even after a record year for growth in 2022. The shares jumped as much as 12% in extended trading.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company expects sales of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion in the three months ending in March, easily clearing analysts’ average projection of $1.68 billion. Airbnb expects the number of nights and experiences booked to grow at close to the same 20% pace of the fourth quarter. The company said Tuesday that comparisons of the current quarter with the same period in 2022 are easier due to the impact of the omicron variant and war in Ukraine that weighed on business at this time last year.

Demand is remaining resilient so far this year, with travelers booking trips further in advance, Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson said on a call with analysts. “I just think that shows a nice optimism for people feeling confident that they can book for their summer travel season.”