Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

Ryan Cohen , who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said.

Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said.

In his communications, Cohen told Alibaba he thought the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cashflow growth over the coming five years, according to the sources.

Cohen felt the company's shares were undervalued at the time, according to the people, who declined to be identified because the investment is private.

Alibaba in November raised the size of its share repurchase program to $40 billion, increasing it by $15 billion, and said it would extend the time frame for the program through the end of March, 2025.

Cohen has told Alibaba executives that more can be done, suggesting the total buyback program could be raised to $60 billion, the people familiar with his communications said.