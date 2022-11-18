 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
50 years on, the exodus of South Asians from Uganda finds retelling in three debut novels

Aekta Kapoor
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

This year marks 50 years since Ugandan dictator Idi Amin expelled South Asians from his country. We put the spotlight on three recent novels by women writers that dwell on this event in world history.

Fifty years ago, Uganda’s despotic president Idi Amin gave the country’s South Asian residents 90 days to leave the country.

An integral part of Ugandan administration and economy, these South Asians had been brought in by Uganda’s British rulers from the early 1900s onwards. When the military dictator came to power in August 1972, he accused 80,000 or so Asian immigrants of “sabotaging Uganda’s economy”, and set a deadline of three months for them to exit.

Thus began a nationwide persecution of Asians of Indian descent and the takeover of their private businesses by local Ugandans.

Forced to leave behind their homes and possessions, about 27,200 of these Asians fled to the United Kingdom since many of them held British passports or had relatives there. The stories of these refugees remained largely untold as they scrambled to put their lives together and assimilated into their adopted country.

This year marks 50 years of the expulsion of South Asians from Uganda. The journey taken by South Asian immigrants from East Africa to England has also been highlighted in the wake of Rishi Sunak’s ascendance to the prime ministerial job in the UK this month. Though Sunak’s parents were born in present-day Kenya and Tanzania, and not Uganda, their migration to UK in the 1960s has ignited interest in the region’s history and its Indian inhabitants.

A host of writers have taken up this chapter in Uganda’s past and incorporated it in new fiction that brings alive the trauma of the time. Here are three women writers whose debut novels narrate the difficult journeys of South Asians who fled from Uganda to UK in the wake of Idi Amin’s fateful decree.