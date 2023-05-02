Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir: Why Did They Fight?| BCCI Fines Full Match Fee | IPL 2023 | RCB VS LSG

Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir were involved in a war of words after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. BCCI took strict action against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fee while Naveen-ul-Haq lost 50 percent of his match fees. Though both Kohli & Gambhir share a history of heated exchanges on the cricket field particularly during the IPL matches but what happened this time? Watch to find out.