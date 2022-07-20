GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Politics
Rishi Sunak | The Indian origin leader, who is UK’s new PM | World News
Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Who is Rishi Sunak? Here’s a look into the illustrious life of the Indian-origin UK Prime Minister, who played a key role in Boris Johnson’s exit and has become the frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister of Britain
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#India
#Moneycontrol
#Moneycontrol News
#rishisunak
#UK
#ukpm
#video
first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.