LIVE: Infra push, crime reduction makes Noida a preferred office destination: Max Estates MD & CEO

Watch the conversation with Sahil Vachani, the Managing Director and CEO at Max Estates, which is the real estate arm of the Max group. Max Estates currently has a portfolio of 80 lakh sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and upcoming projects. Of this, 35 lakh sq. ft. is housing and the rest is commercial. The company plans to launch a premium luxury project comprising 250 units in Noida in July this year, and an inter-generational complex in Gurugram next year. He discussed the challenges he faced, equity deployment, and plans for the next three to five years. He also discussed the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse in the United States and its impact on commercial rentals in India.