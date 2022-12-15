NR Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murty on their Infosys journey, marriage & life goals | Special Broadcast

The Infosys journey began on a wing, a prayer and a sum of $250 in 1981. Today, it has a market cap of $83-$84 billion, revenue of above $16 billion and an employee base of over 3.35 lakh. It is also one of India's most respected companies. To mark 40 years of this journey, we have a very special and one-of-its-kind interview with the iconic founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, who not only bootstrapped Infosys with $250 but is also a hugely successful author and a dedicated philanthropist. Over the course of the interview with Chandra R Srikanth, they speak about their journey, the struggles, their children and their life goals. Don't miss it!