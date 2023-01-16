 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market LIVE: Should you bet on HDFC Bank after strong Q3? | Opening Bell

Jan 16, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

Can bulls sustain the momentum after Friday's strong come back? Plus, bank stocks to be in the limelight after HDFC Bank's strong show. Stocks in focus are Wipro and Avenue Supermart.

Moneycontrol News
