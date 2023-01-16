GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Market LIVE: Should you bet on HDFC Bank after strong Q3? | Opening Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
Can bulls sustain the momentum after Friday's strong come back? Plus, bank stocks to be in the limelight after HDFC Bank's strong show. Stocks in focus are Wipro and Avenue Supermart.
#Avenue Supermart
#HDFC Bank
#Nifty
#Sensex
#Wipro
first published: Jan 16, 2023 09:01 am