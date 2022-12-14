GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Business
Markets
Stock Market Live: Paytm Buyback Will Stock Rally Or Remain Lackluster? | Markets With Santo & CJ
Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
Paytm has announced its much awaited share buyback plan but will it provide relief to the battered stock? Watch as we dissect the buyback plan and its implications for the stock going ahead. Plus thoughts on PSP Projects and Colgate India.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 14, 2022 08:57 am