 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Should you buy Axis Bank after its stellar quarterly earnings? | Ideas For Profit

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

Axis Bank shares hit a record high after it delivered a stellar performance in the second quarter. Momentum in loan growth, traction in fees, control over costs and improvement in asset quality led to a surge in profit. The lender’s earnings growth trajectory looks strong, aided by improving macro and rapid market share gains. In fact, the stock trades at over 25 percent discount to its peers and there seems to be enough headroom for re-rating. Should you consider buying the stock now? Watch this video to find out!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Axis Bank #axis bank stocks #stock market #Stocks to buy #top stocks #trending stocks #video
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:37 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.