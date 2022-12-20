Market Live: Should Stock Exchanges Be Open For Longer? | Balrampur, HDFC In Focus | Opening Bell

Ashish Chauhan is batting for longer trading hours in stocks. The NSE chief has argued that working for 6 hours and 15 minutes is not a great idea as countries like Singapore have prospered using our prices to trade.Chauhan has said that longer hours would provide mutual funds, banks, and insurance companies with large equity holdings to participate in hedging and providing liquidity. So should stock exchanges be open for longer? Hear out Santosh Nair’s thoughts on the same and also his views on stocks like Balrampur Chini and HDFC .