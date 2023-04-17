Market Live: Nifty’s 9-day run halts as Infosys nosedives; IT index down 6% | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty snaps a 9-day run, its longest winning streak in 2 years, to trade around 17,650. Nifty IT index nosedives nearly 6% following dismal Q4 show by Infosys. Shares of the tech giant slump 11% after brokerages downgrade stock and cut consensus EPS estimate by anywhere between 7-8%. Tech Mahindra sulks after being downgraded to Sell by Citi. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank hit a slips after hitting 52-week high at open. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know all about the buzzers in today’s session!