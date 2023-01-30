Market Live: Nifty reclaims 17,600, smallcaps in green | Adani stocks in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

The Nifty edged back above 17,500. The top sectoral movers today are IT and pharma, while the top loser is energy. Bajaj twins lead Nifty gainers; Adani Ent rebounds. The largest loser on the Nifty is Power Grid followed by IndusInd Bank and HUL. Metal names dominate the losers' list. Adani Total Gas, Adani Trans, Adani Green top Nifty 500 losers. Indus Towers, Vi, Aegis Logistics among Nifty 500 gainers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to find out about all the movers and shakers in today's session.