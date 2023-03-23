GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
×
English
हिंदी
ગુજરાતી
Home
Upgrade your experience
Remove Ads
Budget 2023
Markets
Markets
FII & DII Activity
Corporate Action
Dashboard
Earnings
Webinar
Interview Series
Pre Market
Assembly Elections 2023
Travel Special
Invest Abroad
MF Summit
MF Simplified
Storyboard18
Economic Calendar
Global Markets
US Markets
Indian Indices
News
News
Coronavirus
Tech/Startups
Auto
Research
Opinion
Politics
Personal Finance
EPF Guide
MC Minis
Big Shark Portfolios
Portfolio
Watchlist
Personal Finance
MC Health Insurance Ratings
Mutual Funds
Mutual Funds
Performance Tracker
Top ranked funds
My Portfolio
Top performing Categories
Forum
MC30 Funds
New Fund Offers
Commodities
Currencies
Forum
Media
Live TV & Shows
Video
Podcast
Photos
Invest Now
Bonds & Debentures
Subscriptions
Specials
IDFC FIRST Bank Leap To Unicorn
Pharma Industry Conclave
Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
International
Get App
Be a
Pro
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
LIVE: Nifty Below 17,100-Mark; FMCG Stocks Among Gainers | Bajar Gupshup
Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#bajar gupshup
#BSE
#closing bell
#live
#marketlive
#markets
#Nifty
#NSE
#Sensex
#stockmarketlive
#video
first published: Mar 23, 2023 03:42 pm