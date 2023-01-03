 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold prices off to strong start in 2023; Precious metals set for gains too? | Commodities live

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Comex Gold prices start 2023 near 6-month high. Metal prices also see an upmove as 2023 begins. What's behind the rising prices? Catch this commodity update with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta to find out.

first published: Jan 3, 2023 01:26 pm