Commodities LIVE: Gold at 8-month high on dollar weakness | Strong buying by China, central banks
Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
Where are the metals headed? Gold at 8-month high, watch commodities with Manisha Gupta for the latest updates only on Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 11, 2023 01:06 pm