 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Commodities LIVE: Gold at 8-month high on dollar weakness | Strong buying by China, central banks

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Where are the metals headed? Gold at 8-month high, watch commodities with Manisha Gupta for the latest updates only on Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #China #Copper #earnings #fedrates #Gold #markets #metal #silver #video
first published: Jan 11, 2023 01:06 pm