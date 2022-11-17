GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
LIVE | Exclusive: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in conversation with Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
Exclusive: Catch Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj live!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Business
#India
#interview
#Rajeev Chandrasekhar
#video
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:28 am