From Start-Ups To Unicorns: How IIT Madras Research Park Is Shaping Indian Entrepreneurs

The IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai has given birth to some of India’s most notable start-up companies, like Ather, Uniphore and even Agnikul Cosmos, which is in fact gearing up to launch their first rocket now! The park has fostered over 250 start-ups, with valuation of over Rs 50,000 crores - and one man who all the start-up founders credit, is Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala. Who is Professor Jhunjhunwala and what’s his take on the Indian start-up industry, what does it take to start a company, and what are the 3 questions all entrepreneurs must ask before floating a start-up? Watch to find out!