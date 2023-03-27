DLF’s Luxury Project: Rs 8 Crore Flats Sold Out; NCR Luxury Flats Riding A Wave?

Only one newspaper advertisement and such a mad rush. No sample flat, no animated videos and still people rushing for investments. The recently launched, uber luxury high-rise housing project, The Arbour by DLF in Gurguram, proved to be a runaway success, with bookings of over 1,000 flats in just three days. At a time when inflation is up, the economy not so flourishing, and markets are not very bullish, what makes this super expensive offering of DLF on the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram such a craze? Is it a real value for your buck?
Let’s find out in this video….