Electric vehicles (EV) vs hybrids at Auto Expo’23? Why auto industry hopes for GST relief in Budget

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Auto Expo 2023 will see a long list of electric vehicle unveilings. So, will EVs once again be the focus of the launch calendar? Or will hybrid tech evangelists be in for a surprise? Watch the video to find out

first published: Jan 10, 2023 04:04 pm