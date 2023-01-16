Budget 2023 | Edible Oil And Wheat Producers' Key Expectations From FM Sitharaman | Macros & Markets

The government will present its last full budget on February 1 before going for the general election in 2024 and as we come out of the 3 years of the pandemic, the focus is expected to completely shift from support and recovery to growth. In the run-up to the Budget, we present you the MC Macros & Markets, where we list key expectations of various players from the commodities markets, such as cotton, wheat and edible oil. Also, what do the macros and markets expect from for FM Sitharaman from the upcoming Budget 2023? Let’s find out.