‘Yeh mera India’: IPS officer shares pic of Bolero with two different number plates

An IPS officer has shared a picture of a car with two different license plates in a Twitter post that has left hundreds amused. Rupin Sharma, Director General of Police, Nagaland, tweeted a photograph that shows a Mahindra Bolero with two vehicle registration plates.

While the first license plate puts the vehicle down as an SUV from Nagaland, the second license plate begins with “AS” – which is the state code for Assam.

“Yeh mere India,” the IPS officer wrote while sharing the post, adding a string of laughing face emojis to his caption. “One Bolero with two registration number plates,” he added.

His post has received over 600 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

“Just like dual citizenship,” quipped one Twitter user. “It happens only in India,” said another.

Still others wondered if Sharma, as DGP, was planning to take action against the vehicle owner.

All motor vehicles in India are required, by law, to have a vehicle registration plate (commonly known as a number plate). The number is issued by the district-level Regional Transport Office (RTO) of respective states, where the first two alphabets indicate the state code where the vehicle was registered.