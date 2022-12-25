 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When Warren Buffett's daughter-in-law showed him her company's finances as a Christmas gift

Dec 25, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

"The first year we were married, I realised, 'Warren is very rich, therefore, he doesn't want anything'," Mary Buffett said.

What can you gift a billionaire who is likely to have everything he wants? This was a question that legendary American investor Warren Buffett's daughter-in-law thought when she was wondering what to give him for Christmas. In the end, she ended up showing him her company's finances as a gift.

Speaking to Think Advisor in 2019, Mary Buffett, who was married to Warren Buffett's son Peter from 1980 to 1993, said, "The first year we were married, I realised, 'Warren is very rich, therefore, he doesn't want anything.'"

"I didn't know what to get him, so I put together our music company's balance sheet to show him that we were making money," she told the publication.

Mary and Peter Buffett owned a music business together. She played to her strengths as a former Columbia Records executive and as a manager of the music-publishing companies of Playboy's late founder, Hugh Hefner.

But, unlike most people who offer Warren Buffett a look into their assets and liabilities, Mary Buffett was not looking for an investment.

"I just wanted to show him, 'Look, we're doing good,'" she told ThinkAdvisor.