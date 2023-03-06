 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is the ‘X’ mark on the back of a train? Ministry of Railways reveal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The Ministry of Railways tweeted what the 'X' on the back of a train denotes. (Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)

The Ministry of Railways has answered a ‘Did you know?’ nugget about trains on Twitter today. For those wondering what the ‘X’ mark on the back of the train means, the Ministry has an explanation.

“The letter ‘X’ denotes that it is the train’s last coach. Railway officials get a confirmation that a train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind,” the picture reads.

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and is owned and operated by the government of India and was established in 1853 by the British colonial government.