What is the ‘X’ mark on the back of a train? Ministry of Railways reveal

The Ministry of Railways has answered a ‘Did you know?’ nugget about trains on Twitter today. For those wondering what the ‘X’ mark on the back of the train means, the Ministry has an explanation.

“Did you know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind,” the ministry wrote with a photo of the sign on the train.

“The letter ‘X’ denotes that it is the train’s last coach. Railway officials get a confirmation that a train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind,” the picture reads.

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and is owned and operated by the government of India and was established in 1853 by the British colonial government.

The first railway line in India was built between Mumbai (then Bombay) and Thane in 1853, covering a distance of 34 kilometers. This line was later extended to cover other parts of the country, and by the early 20th century, the Indian railway network had become the largest employer in the country. During the early days, the Indian Railways faced several challenges, including a lack of resources, technical expertise, and political opposition. However, the network continued to expand and improve, and by the 1940s, it had become a crucial part of India's transportation infrastructure.

In the decades following independence, Indian Railways underwent significant modernization and expansion, with the introduction of new technologies, electrification of tracks, and the construction of new lines and stations. Today, Indian Railways is a major contributor to the country's economy, providing employment to millions of people and connecting various regions of India.

Moneycontrol News