Heat wave to persist in east India, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

The Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave conditions over the next two to three days.

Heat wave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the Met office said on Monday.

The Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave conditions over the next two to three days.

Similar conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on April 17, and western Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be affected on April 18-19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets of the Gangetic West Bengal for the last six days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days and Bihar for three days, it said.