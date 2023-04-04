 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru rains: 14 flights diverted at Kempegowda International Airport; water leakage at newly inaugurated Metro stations

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

Water stagnation was reported in many areas of the city including Whitefield, Marthahalli and Devanahalli.

Credit: Twitter/ @signorperi

Heavy rain on Tuesday evening affected flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and also left many arterial roads, particularly tech-corridors like Outer Ring Road and Whitefield in the city, flooded.

Water leakage has been reported at Metro stations including Pattandur Agrahara (ITPB) and Nallurhalli in the Whitefield-KR Puram section, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, as many as 14 domestic flights were diverted and six departures were delayed due to strong winds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning. “Twelve domestic flights were diverted to Chennai, and one each to Coimbatore and Hyderabad,”  said a BIAL spokesperson.

According to BIAL officials, flight operations were affected for an hour between 4:15pm and 5:10pm on Tuesday evening but have since been normal.