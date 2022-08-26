Watch: When Trevor Noah learnt Bollywood dancing from Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu’s appearance on The Daily Show will be memorable for several reasons – but perhaps the first among them will be for teaching show host Trevor Noah some desi Bollywood steps.

The official Instagram account of The Daily Show shared a snippet from the episode Thursday. It shows Harnaaz Sandhu, 22, trying to teach Trevor Noah “four simple steps.”

“Bollywood is all about face, it’s about the neck, hands and hips,” she informed the comedian and talk show host before demonstrating some “simple” Bollywood dance steps. While the beauty queen and actor was unsurprisingly graceful as she aced Bollywood dancing, Noah took some time to catch on. Despite Sandhu’s promise of “it’s going to be easy,” Noah was seen having some trouble nailing the dance steps.

The video ended with him saying he would practice the moves backstage. Take a look:

Harnaaz Sandhu appeared on the popular American talk show earlier this week. She spoke about the criticism she has received for gaining weight, the work she has done for menstrual equality and how she is using the Miss Universe platform for good.

“I never realised the importance of menstrual equity until my mom, a gynaecologist, taught me how important it is to talk about women’s health and take care of yourself,” she said, according to the Indian Express.

“For me, Miss Universe was never about looking beautiful and wearing, you know, glitz and glam. It’s not about that. For me, it was a platform where you can talk about things that you want to do,” she said, speaking further about the work she has done for women hygiene and menstrual equality.

“Till now, I’ve been to the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Africa. I saw there’s one thing in common and it’s that women’s health is always neglected. And, there are different situations in different countries. Sometimes, women are not even allowed to talk about their menstrual health or even let them buy pads,” said Sandhu.