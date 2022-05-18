Watch: Twitter executive mocks Elon Musk's Asperger's in secret recording. His response…

A senior Twitter executive was caught on camera mocking Elon Musk, who could well be his next boss. Alex Martinez, identified by Project Veritas as Twitter's Lead Client Partner, was secretly recorded in a bar by an undercover operative working for the American conservative media group.

Martinez reportedly mocked the billionaire's Asperger's during the conversation. "He has Asperger's. So he's special!" he told the undercover journalist in footage that was released Tuesday and has gone massively viral online. "You're special needs! You're literally special needs."

Elon Musk responded to the video on Twitter. “Twitter exec trashing free speech and mocking people with Asperger’s …” the billionaire wrote. He also pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter timeline. Musk had revealed he has Asperger's syndrome, a developmental disorder, during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig last year.

Alex Martinez also lashed out at Musk’s policies on free speech during the sting operation. “These are the policies we put in place for misinformation or mislabelling media,” said Martinez. “Why do you think they should be taken down?”

He also showed the reporter an email from Twitter’s corporate security team warning employees to protect themselves from sting operations.

The video was published online just a day after Project Veritas released another video of a Twitter employee dissing Musk’s takeover bid.

Twitter engineer Siru Murugesan was recorded saying the company culture is extremely far left and his colleagues "hate, hate, hate" Musk’s possible takeover.