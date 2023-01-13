 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Divita Rai's stunning 'sone ki chidiya' national costume at Miss Universe 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Designed by Abhishek Sharma, the outfit is a gold choli, white and gold lehenga with two giant gold wings attached to Divita Rai – that she flapped as she took centrestage.

Divita Rai in the national costume "Sone ki chidiya" at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. (Image: @abhisheksharmastudio/Instagram)

Divita Rai, representing India at the Miss Universe pageant, turned heads in a stunning dress for the national costume round that symbolized “sone ki chidiya (golden bird)” – a term used for the country for its erstwhile massive wealth.

Designed by Abhishek Sharma, the outfit is a gold choli, white and gold lehenga with two giant gold wings attached to Rai – that she flapped as she took centrestage.

Watch her walk on stage:

“The National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity,” Sharma wrote on his Instagram page with stunning photos of Divita Rai in costume.

Sharma wrote about the costume: “The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India.”

“The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans,” he added.

See some photos here: