Watch: Alaska Airlines flight's engine cover flies off, forcing an emergency landing

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing on Monday after one of its engine covers ripped off while the plane was in motion. The incident happened on a flight bound to San Diego shortly after taking off from Seattle.

A video of the engine cover flying off the plane is now viral. "We survived," the maker of the video wrote in a sticker.

Ironically, this was the airline's last tweet before the incident.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said that the had reported an "unusual vibration" on the left side of the aircraft shortly after departure. The plane returned to the airport and was able to land safely, but "part of the metal paneling that covers the engine, called the cowling, detached from the aircraft when it landed," the airline said according to a report in NBC News.

The airline said there were 176 passengers and six crew members on the flight when the incident occurred and that no one was injured. The flyers were rebooked on another flight to San Diego.

Alaska Airlines also said that the two pilots operating the flight had more than 32 years of combined flying experience.

"They, along with our flight attendants, handled the incident with tremendous professionalism and care. We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event," it stated.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-900ER, is currently being investigated.

