 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

3 investment lessons to learn from Warren Buffett's mistakes

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Warren Buffett said, "I was too dumb to realize. I did not think Jeff Bezos could succeed on the scale he has...

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Despite being known for his legendary business skills, billionaire and chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett has admitted to making several investing mistakes over the years which ended up turning into valuable lessons for investors.

Here are three of them:

1.) Letting emotions fuel investments

Warren Buffett told CNBC in 2018 the dumbest stock he ever bought was Berkshire Hathaway. He explained that he first invested in the company in 1962 when it was a failing textile business and believed that he would make a profit when more mills closed. But later, when Berkshire Hathaway tried to make tried to more money out of Buffett, he let emotions get the better of him and in spite, he bought control of the company, fired the manager, and tried to keep the textile business running for two more decades. The decision cost him $200 billion, Financial Express stated.

2.) Underestimating competitors

In 2017, when Warren Buffett was asked why he had never bought stock in Amazon, he admitted that he did  not invest in the company despite having followed it for a long time because he underestimated Jeff Bezos.