 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin entrepreneur likely to run for US president? 10 points

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

(Image credit: www.vivekramaswamy.com)

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc”, is planning to announce his 2024 US presidential election bid, joining Nikki Haley who announced her bid earlier this week. The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.

Here are 10 about Vivek Ramaswamy

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indian origin #US presidential election #Vivek Ramaswamy
first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:29 am