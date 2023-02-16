Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin entrepreneur likely to run for US president? 10 points

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc”, is planning to announce his 2024 US presidential election bid, joining Nikki Haley who announced her bid earlier this week. The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.
Here are 10 about Vivek Ramaswamy
- Vivek Ramaswamy is a 37-year-old Indian-American Republican and businessman.
- Asked whether he is considering running for US president, Ramaswamy told Fox News, “I am giving it serious consideration. I expect to make a decision in the relative near term. To me, this is less the question of who and more the question of the what and the why.”
- Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy is the son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist.
- On social media, Ramaswamy describes himself as a “capitalist and citizen”.
- He attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.
- He made his name first by becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur and developing medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved. He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014.
- In 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a assent management firm, which, according to his website, is focused on “restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics”.
- The millionaire embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in the US state of Iowa where he has been addressing multiple events, according to a media report.
- Ramaswamy insisted his trip to Iowa and other prep work he is doing for a potential run are serious, the Politico reported on Monday, adding that he said: "this is not a play for attention."
- He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor and surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.