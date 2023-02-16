Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin entrepreneur likely to run for US president? 10 points

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc”, is planning to announce his 2024 US presidential election bid, joining Nikki Haley who announced her bid earlier this week. The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.

Here are 10 about Vivek Ramaswamy



Vivek Ramaswamy is a 37-year-old Indian-American Republican and businessman.



Asked whether he is considering running for US president, Ramaswamy told Fox News, “I am giving it serious consideration. I expect to make a decision in the relative near term. To me, this is less the question of who and more the question of the what and the why.”



Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy is the son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist.



On social media, Ramaswamy describes himself as a “capitalist and citizen”.



He attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.



He made his name first by becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur and developing medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved. He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014.



In 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a assent management firm, which, according to his website, is focused on “restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics”.



The millionaire embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in the US state of Iowa where he has been addressing multiple events, according to a media report.



Ramaswamy insisted his trip to Iowa and other prep work he is doing for a potential run are serious, the Politico reported on Monday, adding that he said: "this is not a play for attention."



He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor and surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.