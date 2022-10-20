Viral: Bengaluru man’s ‘provide evidence’ challenge to police backfires spectacularly

A Twitter user was left red-faced after challenging Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide proof of his traffic violation – only to have them deliver damning evidence within minutes.

The user, who goes by the name Felix Raj, was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. He decided to challenge the fine – but his stunt backfired when Bengaluru Traffic Police shared a CCTV image of him riding a scooter without a helmet.

It all unfolded when Raj shared a picture of the challan he received on Twitter. “Hello @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice there is no proper evidence of me not wearing helmet. Please provide proper image or remove the case. Same thing happened before but I paid fine just to clear. I can’t take fine once again,” he wrote in his now-deleted post.

The official Twitter account of Bengaluru Traffic Police simply responded with a picture of him riding his scooter near Ullasappa Junction without a helmet.



Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response has gone viral on the microblogging platform, racking up more than 3,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.