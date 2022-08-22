 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Video: Woman thrown into the air after car rams scooter in Kerala

Moneycontrol News
Aug 22, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

The woman suffered serious injuries in the collision. Her husband, who was driving, was killed.

The accident took place in the state's Kuttippuram town on Saturday. (@BobinsAbraham/Twitter)

Horrifying footage has emerged on social media of a car crashing into a scooter in Kerala, throwing the pillion rider into the air.

The accident took place in the state's Kuttippuram town, according to Matrubhumi.

A couple, Abdul Khadar and Rukhiya, were returning home from a wedding on the evening of August 20. On Tirur road, their scooter was hit by an Innova car.

 

 

The two-wheeler crashed into a wall close by.

Khadar, its driver,  was killed on the spot in the forceful collision, Matrubhumi reported. He had come back home from the United Arab Emirates just a few days ago, according to India Today.

His wife suffered serious injuries. She is being treated at a private hospital.

The accident in Kuttippuram took place just a day after two deaths in a mishap in Thiruvananthapuram, Asianet reported.

A man and his five-year-old child were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding luxury car. The police arrested the car's driver and confirmed through a blood test that he was driving while intoxicated.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #accidents #CCTV #Kerala
first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.