Video: Woman thrown into the air after car rams scooter in Kerala

Horrifying footage has emerged on social media of a car crashing into a scooter in Kerala, throwing the pillion rider into the air.

The accident took place in the state's Kuttippuram town, according to Matrubhumi.

A couple, Abdul Khadar and Rukhiya, were returning home from a wedding on the evening of August 20. On Tirur road, their scooter was hit by an Innova car.

The two-wheeler crashed into a wall close by.

Khadar, its driver, was killed on the spot in the forceful collision, Matrubhumi reported. He had come back home from the United Arab Emirates just a few days ago, according to India Today.

His wife suffered serious injuries. She is being treated at a private hospital.

The accident in Kuttippuram took place just a day after two deaths in a mishap in Thiruvananthapuram, Asianet reported.

A man and his five-year-old child were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding luxury car. The police arrested the car's driver and confirmed through a blood test that he was driving while intoxicated.