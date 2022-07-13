Video: Pak journalist slaps boy during live broadcast. Then, an explanation

A viral video shows a journalist slapping a boy during a live broadcast in Pakistan. The journalist, identified as Maira Hashmi of Lahore Rang, was reporting from a public park on the occasion of Eid al-Adha when she suddenly lost her cool and slapped a boy standing a few steps away, the video shows.

The video has been watched more than half a million times since surfacing online on Sunday, July 9, which is when the incident occurred. It shows Hashmi speaking into a microphone, surrounded by several people standing in the vicinity. It is not clear what irked her, but she suddenly loses her temper and slaps a boy standing to her left before the video ends abruptly. Watch the bizarre moment play out below:

After the video went viral, people began to speculate about the reason behind the apparently-unprovoked attack. While some assumed he was heckling the anchor, others said he misbehaved with her. Some also theorized that Hashmi lost her cool because the boy had interrupted her live broadcast.

Soon afterwards, the journalist herself offered an explanation for slapping the boy. She said he had been bothering a family standing nearby which made them uncomfortable.



"This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy's behaviour should no longer be tolerated," she said on Twitter, according to a translation provided by Geo TV.