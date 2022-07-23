Top 5 unique attractions in Dubai

Dubai was one of the most popular destinations during the peak of the pandemic as its easy access and world-class infrastructure offered well-heeled Indians a brief solace from the harsher lockdowns back home. This trendy Emirate continues to lure globetrotters with its cutting-edge innovations and fascinating attractions. Here are my experiences in this glitzy Middle Eastern metropolis:

1) Explore a sunken city at Deep Dive Dubai

The world’s deepest pool at 60m, Deep Dive Dubai is an underwater attraction; 14 million liters of freshwater, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools fill this facility, where one can discover a sunken city, replete with a car, motorbike, a fully furnished apartment with artwork adorning the walls, and a fully stocked library. Mundane activities like playing chess, riding an exercise bike, or playing a round of foosball take on a whole new meaning under 60 feet of water. One needs to be a certified diver to partake in underwater activities, while rookies can experience a snorkeling session or explore a Discover Scuba session up to 12m.

Price: AED 1200/person for certified divers up to 30m;

AED 1800/person for Discover Scuba Dive up to 12m;

AED 400/person for Discover Snorkeling

Deep Dive Dubai (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

2) Sample a delicious meal at Dinner in the Sky

Discover one of the most unique dining experiences in the heart of Dubai. Fasten your seat belts for a three-course meal at a table suspended 50m high in the air. Customers have to pre-book their meal preference from a menu designed as a passport. Once elevated, a resident DJ spins chartbusting tunes to get the party started. The spectacular views of Dubai’s landscape, the crisp air, and the excellent food and drinks add to the mini carnival like atmosphere. Not surprisingly, this is an apt venue for special occasions and it is common to see birthdays and anniversary celebrations, as well as marriage proposals taking place mid-air!

Price: Starting at AED 599/person

Dinner in the Sky (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

3) Take a ski lesson at Ski Dubai

There aren’t too many places in the world where one can find a freezing winter wonderland in the middle of a scorching desert. Ski Dubai, the indoor ski facility at Mall of the Emirates on Sheikh Zayed Road, has five ski runs and a freestyle snowboard run that vary in difficulty and never run out of fresh powder. One can also get up close with the facility’s resident colony of incredible Gentoo and King penguins so it is no surprise that this is a huge hit for those travelling with families. At the end of the session, one can warm up with a cup of hot cocoa at the popular Avalanche Café located within the snow park.

Price: Starting at AED 175/person (1 day snow pass)

Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates on Sheikh Zayed Road (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

4) Skydive over the Arabian desert

As the old adage goes ‘Life is a daring adventure or nothing’. SkyDive Dubai has adrenaline junkies experience a tandem dive with a free fall at 120 miles per hour. Thrill seekers jump off a plane at a height of 12500 feet and can choose between the Palm Drop Zone in the heart of Dubai, or the Desert Drop Zone located 35km outside the city with an exotic view of the Arabian sand dunes. Participants receive a full tandem briefing as well as a pre-boarding safety check and a pre-flight photo before being escorted to the boarding area. A dedicated videographer usually accompanies the tandem team to capture this once in a lifetime experience!

Price: AED 1799/person (Desert Drop Zone)

AED 2299/person (Palm Drop Zone)

SkyDive Dubai (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

5) Marvel at technological innovations at Museum of the Future

This torus-shaped structure is an architectural marvel and has been dubbed the most beautiful building in the world. Its striking façade is adorned with numerous quotes from the ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The museum showcases multiple themed exhibits across numerous floors that offer a glimpse into the future. Technological innovations like bodysuits that protect against extreme climates, to a Level 4 electric self-driving car that integrates natural materials are awe-inspiring. A DNA library of thousands of species is fascinating, as is a mixed reality recreation of the Amazon Rainforest that showcases the power and beauty of nature.

Price: AED 145/adult; free for children under 3 years

Museum of the Future (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)