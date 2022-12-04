 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Travel Special: Indian weddings go south

Kalpana Sunder
Dec 04, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

Many Indians are now choosing to tie the knot in underrated south Indian destinations, which offer a mix of the mountains, beaches, and heritage.

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu. (Photo by Kalpana Sunder)

When one thinks of destination weddings in India, it’s often north India with its opulent palace hotels, or Goa with its beach venues that comes to mind. But many people are now choosing to have weddings in underrated south Indian destinations, which offer a mix of the mountains, beaches, and heritage.

“Many high-net-worth south Indians and NRIs are now looking at south India for destination weddings, instead of the typical Rajasthan venues. Of course, the best destination from the point of view of connectivity and number of luxury resorts is Mahabalipuram, the seaside town near Chennai. Other destinations like Coorg in Karnataka and Bekal in Kerala are interesting, but connectivity is not great. Kumarakom and Kochi in Kerala, are other popular destinations,” says Parthip Thiagarajan, co-founder and CEO, WeddingSutra.com

“South Indian colonial hill stations like Kodaikanal and Ooty can also be marketed as wedding destinations but the number of rooms in properties here is not enough for large weddings, and connectivity is a problem.  Most hill stations in the south have no five-star luxury properties. Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad as well as Visakhapatnam, offer a lot of options for city weddings, with many luxury properties and access to vendors like designers, make-up artists, etc.,” he says.

Our pick of south Indian wedding destinations:

For the culture vultures

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu