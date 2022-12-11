 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Love of heritage: Bagan | Myanmar's city of a thousand pagodas

Kalpana Sunder
Dec 11, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

Here's a pagoda, there's a pagoda. In Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, there are no walls or arrows telling you which way to go, but plenty of Buddhas, with serious to smiling visages, to keep you company amid the ruins and dirt roads of this ancient temple town.

Bagan, Myanmar. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)

Throw a stone anywhere and chances are that it will fall on a pagoda. From tiny garages or brick kilns to multi-storey fortresses, some small and squat, others soaring gracefully towards the heavens. The red dirt road stretches ahead with spires and some towers, silhouetted wherever the eye can see. I am in Bagan, Myanmar’s Angkor Wat, which Marco Polo once referred to as "a gilded city alive with tinkling bells and the swishing sounds of monks' robes."

Bagan was the Burmese capital between the 9th and the 13th centuries. In its heydays, Bagan was a rich and cosmopolitan place which had trade links with countries like Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and China, and it invested its wealth in its grand religious buildings.

Bagan was the site of a building-construction frenzy of 55 Burmese kings that lasted for more than 200 years. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)

Bagan was the site of a building-construction frenzy of 55 Burmese kings  that lasted for more than two-hundred years, when brick, stone and wooden stupas, both simple and grand, were built, transforming the dusty landscape bordering the fertile river valley of the Irrawaddy. At one point in time, over 10,000 temples lined the plains of Bagan but due to pillaging, earthquakes, weathering and the passage of time, only 2,200 remain. Today these crumbling brick and stucco structures are all that remain of their grand city.

Bagan, destroyed by earthquakes and Mongol invaders, is today the centrepiece of Myanmar’s fast-growing tourism industry. It all started with the first Burmese King Anawrahta converting to Buddhism and sanctioning the building of temples. The people believed in the acquisition of good karma through the construction of pagodas and temples; to build a temple was to earn merit.

The ruins of  medieval Bagan is called the Bagan Archaeological Zone and sprawls over 67 sq. km. We drive on bumpy dirt roads through small villages and clusters of ruins. Our local guide Aung, tells us how in 1996, the military government forcibly relocated the villagers of Old Bagan, presumably to protect the monuments. The villagers built up New Bagan on a stretch of peanut fields. The villagers are still allowed to farm on their lands and fields that surround the temples and pagodas. Fields of sesame and peanut stretch between ancient structures as cows and goats graze nearby, and tourists on E-bikes turn into small lanes to find a temple.