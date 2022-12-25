 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oaxaca, Mexico: Grasshopping for some mole on a plate

Sandip Roy
Dec 25, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Oaxaca, Mexico's second poorest state, has for long had Chapulines, or grasshoppers, fire ants and agave palm worms as a source of protein, now, those insects are part of gourmet menus for those seeking culinary adventure.

Chapulines, or grasshoppers. (Photo: Sandip Roy)

The salsa was freshly made at the table, the ingredients ground in a stone mortar and pestle.

“Fire-roasted tomatoes?” Asked the waiter.

I nodded.

“Chiles?”

Of course.

“Chapuline grasshoppers?”