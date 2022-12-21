 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours In Mumbai: Daytime sightseeing for party goers this New Year’s Eve

Divya Naik
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

If you are headed to Mumbai for the New Year's celebrations, and are wondering what to do before sundown, on those three days, here's an itinerary on what to see and where to eat what.

Kala Ghoda arts district, south Mumbai. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Be it a romantic date, a rave with your friends or quiet, family time, the city of dreams doesn’t disappoint and has plenty to offer when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations. Options are galore, right from underground parties to club nights and customised dinners. Here’s what you can do over a long weekend this New Year’s Eve in Mumbai:

Friday, 30 December:

8 am-10 am

Madh Fort from Versova beach. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

You can start off with a walk at Versova Beach and then hit JamJar Diner for one of their breakfast platters. Try their pancakes, morning glory smoothie bowl, and eggs to order.

10 am-1 pm