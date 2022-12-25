 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No adventure like a Himalayan adventure: Wrong turns on Kheerganga trek, bears and demonetisation

Shamik Bag
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Amid deep gorges and spectacular peaks, from Goecha La to Kheerganga, Sandakphu to Chaukhamba, there's a whole world to explore on foot, albeit on rigorous, tortuous climbs.

Near Goecha La with the Kanchendzonga looming. (Photo: Shamik Bag)

A little before the sun moved behind the nearest mountain, I turned around. Enough. I cursed myself having realised the dangerous hubris that led me up the wrong path, having earlier taken a wrong left trail instead of the right right. I had started late at 11 am — the 12-odd km and 2,500 ft climb  up to Kheerganga, I knew, was a mere day’s hike instead of what beginners and tour operators loftily call a trek. I hadn’t planned well, having had a local villager at Barshaini — where road ends and trail begins past the unappealing and monstrous hydel power plant — draw a rudimentary trail map on a chit. And, into the wilderness, I was walking solo. It’d have been all good had I not lost my way.

At Kheerganga, a rare phenomena taking place in the sky. (Photo: Shamik Bag)

Now while turning back after two hours of tangential walking through a trail that got increasingly shrubbery, blindsided too, by the occasional chocolate wrapper and empty cola bottles strewn around (must be those irresponsible Kheerganga "trekkers"), I hurried. The 9,700ft-high Kheerganga it can’t be in the looming dusk; I'll simply be happy if my headlamp returns me to the starting point, Barshaini, and further, to the hashish-addled, tourist-overrun world I wanted to leave behind in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol.

Suddenly, in that trailless terrain richly camouflaged by mid-November’s fallen dried leaves, I tumbled, crashing at least 15 ft. Regaining my nerves, I tried crawling up, but fell each time. What’s happening? I rummaged through the leafy carpet to discover loose pebbles and gravel — I had stepped on to a landslide zone. Battered and bruised, and after dreadful minutes of trying, I held on to a steadfast branch of a fallen tree. Sweating, despite high Himachal’s November cold, my parched throat sought water, dry as they were from my yelling for help that never came. Somewhere, during those many tumbles and struggle to crawl up on all fours, the water bottle had fallen off the side perch of my backpack.

Prayer flags at Dzongri, on the way to Goecha La. (Photo: Shamik Bag)

Crawling back on to the trail, and getting cold, dark and desperate, I knew I had to bivouac. Ice melt trickling down between rocks from the upper reaches solved the water crisis; in my backpack I had two packets of Parle-G biscuits, dates and a compact sleeping bag; my pocket held a lighter. Water, food and fire sorted, my headlamp ferreted for a giant rock or a formidable tree trunk to protect my back during the emergency nightover in the mountainous forest. But then, I shuddered — almost every other local person I met earlier had a bear story to tell. Realising that my lithe frame or my meagre resources will be no match to a curious onrushing bear in the Himalayan dark, I dropped the idea of the bivouac and slowly trudged along in the twilight that felt ominously laden with unforeseeable dangers.